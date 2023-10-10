Broken-down vehicle may cause traffic delay on Harbor Bridge

Northbound traffic is currently being directed to the Harbor Bridge's far left lane by authorities on scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A broken-down vehicle on Highway 181 may cause traffic delays for people driving on the Harbor Bridge.

Authorities are currently at the scene directing northbound traffic to the far left lane of the bridge.

Residents are urged to give themselves plenty of time to commute and take caution if their travels take them over the Harbor Bridge this morning.

