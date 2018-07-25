KINGSVILLE, Texas (Kiii News) — According to the Kingsville Police Department, sections of Caesar Avenue will be closed this week as crews work on cleaning out the Caesar ditch.

Caesar Avenue will be closed to traffic during the excavation process of the cleanup. Vehicles will have to detour around the work zone through adjacent subdivision streets.

