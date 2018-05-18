A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the Ennis Joslin Road extension from Williams Drive to Holly Road.

The extension was part of a Bond 2014 Proposition and includes a brand new five-lane road with four travel lanes and a continuous left-turn lane. The extension also has new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps, concrete bus pads and cycle tracks.

The project also included improvements to the area's stormwater, wastewater, water and gas utilities.

