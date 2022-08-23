Lane closures to know during Holly Road construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads in Corpus Christi are continuing to get some much-needed maintenance and one of the latest is Holly Road.
Construction on Holly Road from Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) began on Monday, August 22 and will continue for the next two months according to the city.
Crews will be applying new asphalt to five lanes of Holly Road. Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Two-way traffic will remain open for drivers and the contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along Holly Road.
This project is part of the Public Works Department’s Street Preventative Maintenance Program.
