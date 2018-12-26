Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you plan on going out this holiday weekend, there are areas under construction that you might want to be aware of or avoid.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Airline Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic at Williams Drive, and no left turns will be permitted. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Williams Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic, and all traffic will be forced to make the right turn onto Airline Road.

Eastbound Williams Drive will be reduced to one lane of traffic from Airline Road to Rodd Field Road.

Key West Drive at the intersection of Weber, Staples, and Alameda will be rerouted as they tear down the Six Points Bus Station.

While some of the changes are temporary, drivers need to keep in mind other continuous construction going on around the city. The weekly road closures and detours are weather permitting.

