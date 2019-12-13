CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've spent any time driving around Corpus Christi, you no doubt noticed all of the construction going on around town.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, drivers are asked to be patient and look out for alternate routes to avoid some of the construction congestion on the roadways.

"We want to provide an alternate route to avoid construction as much as possible to keep people in the joyous season and following the red and green and avoiding our orange and white construction barrels," director Albert Quintanilla said.

Options included using Island Gate Way on Corona Drive to access the Island Way Shopping Center that houses Best Buy. Additionally, Quintanilla shared information on businesses south of South Padre Island Drive that can be accessed using Williams Drive, Corona Drive, and Tiger Lane. Mr. Quintanilla also discussed McArdle Road as an option for accessing La Palmera Mall and The Shops at La Palmera.

