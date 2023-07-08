'Violent' crash kills motorcyclist on JFK Causeway Monday morning, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing on the JFK Causeway early Monday morning.
Corpus Christi police received several calls from Red Dot Pier around 2:15 a.m. with witnesses stating they heard the motorcycle accelerate and then crash, a statement from police said. Officers found the man dead at the scene when they arrived.
One witness to the crash said she saw sparks flying after hearing the impact of the crash and attempted to help.
"I was just concerned if there was anyone that needed help, if there was anything I could do, it was obviously a traumatic situation," Clair Orta said.
The motorcyclist had a helmet on, but "the impact was so violent that it did little to help him survive," Corpus Christi police said.
The JFK Causeway was shut down for several hours after the crash for an investigation.
All drivers coming into Corpus Christi from Padre Island were encouraged to go through Port Aransas early Monday morning due to the extensive shut down.
The causeway has been reopened.
