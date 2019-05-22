HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A little girl was killed when her family's car plunged off I-10 East in a wreck with a big rig early Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The crash happened after 6 a.m. on the interstate's westbound side at the bridge over the San Jacinto River, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it appeared the large truck came into the same lane as the family's car, but the crash remains under investigation.

After the collision, the car flipped over the concrete barrier and fell upside down on the embankment below, not far from the river.

The little girl died at the scene. Her father, 35, was driving and had to be extricated from the car before he was airlifted to the hospital. The girl's mother, 24, was in the front passenger seat and somehow escaped serious injury.

The mother stayed at the scene to speak with investigators as did the driver of the 18-wheeler involved in the incident.

At this time it's unclear who was at-fault for the crash.

The mother told deputies her family moved to Texas from the Honduras only a month ago to provide a better way of life for their child.

Church members arrived at the scene to console the mother.

As of 9 a.m. eastbound and westbound traffic was impacted by the incident due to rubbernecking. Westbound traffic was down to just one lane. The eastbound side had three lanes getting by. Earlier the freeway was shut down.

