CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday some lane closures along State Highway 358 that drivers need to be aware of.

According to DPS, all eastbound main lanes will be closed between Kostoryz Road and Weber Road for pavement improvement work. One lane will be closed on the eastbound frontage road east of Everhart Road.

The main lane between Nile Drive and Airline Road and the on-ramp from Nile Drive will be closed.

All closures will start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m.

