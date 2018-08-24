Remember that scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when that dude’s face melts off? Getting into a car that’s been parked for a while in the summertime can feel a lot like that.

Your first instinct may be to crank the A/C to max, point the vents straight at your face and hope your oven-like interior cools down before you need to be basted — but you’d be mistaken.

Here are four common mistakes you’re making with your car’s A/C:

1. Blasting the A/C immediately

A car left in the sun can reach 140 degrees inside, so jumping in and trying to cool down the cabin in a hurry is futile.

Instead, roll down the windows, open the moonroof, maybe even open the doors to let some of that heat escape before turning on the A/C. If you don’t have time for all that, at least drive with the windows open for a bit.

2. Pointing the nozzles incorrectly

While you’ll be tempted to point the vents straight at you, distributing the conditioned air evenly throughout the cabin will cool things down more efficiently — especially important if you have backseat passengers. So instead, point your vents upward toward the ceiling to facilitate airflow.

3. Not using the recirculation button

This little button here that you’re not really sure what it does? That’s recirculation. As the A/C brings the cabin temp down, the recirc function will recirculate that same cooled air, cooling things down more quickly and efficiently. If your car has automatic climate control, experts recommend using that, as it’ll adjust for multiple environmental factors for optimal effectiveness.

4. Neglecting maintenance

Like getting the oil changed or rotating the tires, your climate-control system requires regular upkeep, such as changing your cabin air filter, so be sure to consult your owner’s manual for manufacturer-prescribed schedules.

So … we cool?

