CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The next two streets are all about the need for TLC and patience. You might want to get a mechanic on speed dials as we head down the road and deeper into our Driving You Crazy bracket.

This match up is between Embassy and Florida.

Embassy is a mess. The gateway to SPID runs visitors through the Coastal Bend's finest in tiny potholes and bumpy, rocky conditions.

Florida Avenue at Shely needs some tinder loving care from City crews, according to nearby homeowners. Potholes are common, but it's the edges of the street that run off into nothing.

