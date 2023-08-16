Driving You Crazy: Which street deserves the title of best of the worst in District 3?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The nominations are in for District 3: Hartack Circle, Darcey Drive and Prescott Street made the cut.
The first contender, Hartack Circle, is located near Los Encinos Park.
Darcey Drive is near West Oso Elementary School.
The last on the list is also the longest. Prescott Street runs alongside the Crosstown Expressway, but veers off and ends near Moody High School.
Vote here for the street that drives you crazy:
