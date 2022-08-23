Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

The second round of our Driving You Crazy bracket takes us down two bumpy rides in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi.

Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.

One road that is always making the Driving You Crazy list is Airport Rd. Travel less than a mile between Old Brownsville Rd. and Horne and you will never want to take the route again. It is not just one thing, but tons of little bumps and older patchwork making this stretch of roadway a nightmare- especially those who come and go from the State Supported Living Center.

Up against Airport Rd., Calvin at SPID. Look familiar? City crews were quick to repair this street after we first mentioned it back in 2021. Things certainly looked much better when we revisited, but after a year and further inspection, three or four large potholes caught our eye, with one soon to grown into something much larger.

Vote below to choose which street will move on to the next round!

Check our yesterday's Driving You Crazy report: