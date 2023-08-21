Which city has the worst potholes: Alice, Agua Dulce or San Diego?

It's not only the cities in Corpus Christi that are Driving You Crazy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year, not only are we highlighting some of the most jarring streets in Corpus Christi, but we also asked you to tell us about the worst streets in the other 11 counties we serve.

South Benavides Street, North Reynolds Street, and Simmons Avenue are the three contenders for worst streets outside the Corpus Christi city limits.

In San Diego, South Benavides Street is off East Alice Street and runs through Springfield Road.

North Reynolds Street, in Alice, is a straight shot, from Lincoln Street to East Main Street.

The last bad road outside of the city is Simmons Avenue in Agua Dulce. This street stretches from the Agua Dulce City Office to Longhorn Drive.

