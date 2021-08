Tell us which of these streets you think has the worst potholes!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a while but Driving You Crazy is back and 3News is anxious to find out which streets YOU think have the worst potholes.

Our third pairing pits Bradshaw Drive and Nesbit Drive against one another -- two streets that many of our viewers have highlighted as some of the bumpiest around.

Which of these streets is Driving You Crazy? — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 18, 2021