Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!
We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two.
Now, it's time to move on to round three: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
We begin with Callaway Dr. at Angus. Hope you didn't eat much, driving down this street will certainly shake up your breakfast! This rollercoaster of a roadway will test your shocks and your patience.
Both streets in both locations are equally disastrous- manhole covers elevated above street level and plenty of patchwork, too.
If you're visiting family and friends in this neighborhood, secure all belongings in your ride!
We compare that disaster to this one: Texas Ave. at Reid. This street is truly a disaster running through this neighborhood behind Six Points.
Sidewalks slope into the street and buckle (not ADA compliant at all!). Massive potholes collect and hold any and all rainwater. Mosquitoes vacation here!
Multiple little bumps have been repaired but this thoroughfare is a joke. Avoid it at all costs!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
- New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
- 'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
- CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
- 'We must restore public confidence' | Safety, transparency among concerns from area leaders on Harbor Bridge Project
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.