Driving You Crazy: Which of these roads in District 4 are the worst?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — St. Peter Street, Sunbird Street and Coral Vine Street make up some of the roughest roads in District 4.
St. Peter Street is located near Waldron Park and close to Flour Bluff High School.
Sunbird Street is the shortest of these streets, but its dips and divots certainly don't go unnoticed. It connects Quetzal Street to Flour Bluff Drive.
The last on the list, Coral Vine Street, is in the last neighborhood on Padre Island before you get to the Padre Island National Seashore, and curves around to become Allamanda Drive.
