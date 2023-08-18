Driving You Crazy: How are the roads in District 5 treating you?

If they made it to the list of best of the worst streets, then they might not be treating you kindly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aaron Drive, Monarch Street and Willowick Drive are our contenders for this part of town.

Aaron Drive is the longest of these streets. It curves around Saratoga Boulevard to Weber Road, passing Acushnet Park and Grant Middle School on the way.

Monarch Street and Willowick Drive are close to each other. Monarch ends near Wales Park, and after a couple of quick turns, Willowick will lead you out from the neighborhood onto Everhart Road.

If any of these streets are driving you crazy, vote here:

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!