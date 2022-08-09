Driving You Crazy Final Four: Timbergate vs. Holly

What is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi, according to 3NEWS viewers? We are getting closer to finding out!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We still need a winner from our first round of our final four streets in Driving You Crazy!

Which street is worse, Airport or Baldwin? Vote below, then scroll down to vote again for today's matchup!

Which of these streets is Driving You Crazy? — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) September 8, 2022

Timbergate vs. Holly

We begin today's matchup with Timbergate near Staples.

Do we need to say anything else? If you know, you know.

This connector from Staples into multiple subdivisions is driving everyone crazy and is always making our list.

No place is safe, whether you are passing by, parking or just turning down a nearby street.

Hundreds, and we mean hundreds, of potholes litter this street. Most have been repaired but they're still shaking your car and your life into another state of mind.

Holly at Weber.

In a Driving You Crazy first, we had one viewer upset over the poor condition of the bike lane. Indicator strips are worn and you can't tell if bikes are even welcome. (They are, it's the law.)

The City is currently working on this stretch of Holly so most likely, this will be fixed within the coming weeks.

Which street is in worse condition? Vote below!

