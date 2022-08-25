Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.

Which of these streets needs the most TLC? Vote now on Twitter!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!

Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down.

Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.

We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always a viewer recommended street!

Clearly, the city has worked to improve this entire stretch but have they gotten to the root of this problem?

Just imagine riding a wave from one side of town to the other. Car after car has to navigate the patchwork that once filled potholes in.

Moving on to Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College.

No need to toss your cap upon graduation, this path will do it for you!

This roadway has clearly been worked on but what's up with this weird wavy pattern?

Bumps and humps and an awkward shimmy-- your ride will feel it all!

Time to reevaluate what made the passing grade here.

Vote below for this round of Driving You Crazy and watch First Edition to find out if your choice is moving on!

