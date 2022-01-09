Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Airport vs. Prescott

We are down to the semifinals. You chose these streets in the first rounds, now let's see how they matchup against each other.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner for the last initial round of Driving You Crazy!

Winning with 62 percent of the vote... Holly!

Now let's move on to the semifinals. You voted them as the worst streets in the last round... now let's see how they do pitted against one another. Today's matchup is between Prescott and Airport.

Prescott at Moody High School

Grab the Dramamine as your surf through the waves of bumps. Prescott is familiar with our viewers and is the very first street featured on Driving You Crazy back in 2019. Turning from the high school to get to SPID will knock all you learned in class that day right out of your head.

Airport near the State Supported Living Center

One road that is always making the Driving You Crazy list is Airport Rd. Travel less than a mile between Old Brownsville Rd. and Horne and you will never want to take the route again. It is not just one thing, but tons of little bumps and older patchwork making this stretch of roadway a nightmare- especially those who come and go from the State Supported Living Center.

Vote below on the street you think should move on to the final four!