Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Middlecoff vs. Timbergate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 2 of our Driving You Crazy semifinals!

Baldwin won over Texas as the bumpiest drive.

Now on to Round 3 of our semifinals:

Middlecoff vs. Timbergate.

We begin with Timbergate near Staples.

Do we need to say anything else? If you know, you know.

This connector from Staples into multiple subdivisions is driving everyone crazy and is always making our list.

No place is safe, whether you are passing by, parking or just turning down a nearby street.

Hundreds, and we mean hundreds, of potholes litter this street. Most have been repaired but they're still shaking your car and your life into another state of mind.

Middlecoff near Meandering.

No beating around the bush here. This is another cut-through when southside streets are busy. And another stretch of roadway with potholes everywhere you look. There is no avoiding them.

Take is slowly along Middlecoff or risk hitting one of the massive craters and landing yourself in a Middle Earth.

Which street do you think is the bumpiest?

Which of these streets is Driving You Crazy? — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) September 5, 2022

