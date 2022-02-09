Driving You Crazy Semifinals: Texas vs. Baldwin

We are getting close to naming the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from our Driving You Crazy Semifinals Round 1!

With 55 percent of the vote... Airport was the winner and moves on to the Final Four.

Today's semifinal matchup: Baldwin vs. Texas.

Baldwin Blvd. at Del Mar College.

No need to toss your cap upon graduation, this path will do it for you!

This roadway has clearly been worked on but what's up with this weird wavy pattern?

Bumps and humps and an awkward shimmy-- your ride will feel it all!

Time to reevaluate what made the passing grade here.

Texas Ave. at Reid.

This street is truly a disaster running through this neighborhood behind Six Points.

Sidewalks slope into the street and buckle (not ADA compliant at all!). Massive potholes collect and hold any and all rainwater. Mosquitoes vacation here!

Multiple little bumps have been repaired but this thoroughfare is a joke. Avoid it at all costs!

Vote below on which street you think is in the worse condition!