Driving You Crazy: Timbergate vs. Willowbrook

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round 5 of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!

Middlecoff beat out Saluki as the worst street to drive down due to potholes.

Now on to Round 6! Timbergate vs. Willowbrook.

We begin with Timbergate near Staples.

Do we need to say anything else? If you know, you know.

This connector from Staples into multiple subdivisions is driving everyone crazy and is always making our list.

No place is safe, whether you are passing by, parking or just turning down a nearby street.

Hundreds, and we mean hundreds, of potholes litter this street. Most have been repaired but they're still shaking your car and your life into another state of mind.

Now we turn to Willowbrook at Mt. Vernon. The second you turn down this street one word comes to mind... nope!

Every roll of your tire is sure to hit a pothole.

Portions of this subdivision have been completely repaved but some streets take you way back in time as your head gets knocked about. This street and others nearby have made our list before but little has been done to fix this plaguing problem.

Which street do you think is worse to drive down? Vote below!

Which of these streets is Driving You Crazy? — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 29, 2022

