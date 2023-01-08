Which District 1 street is a drag to drive on?

Wildcat Road, Sharpsburg Lane or Matt Avenue are this year's nominees for that side of town.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi and Coastal Bend residents: John Thomas and Barbi asked you to nominate the streets that make your suspension and your passengers groan every time you drive them, and boy did you come through.

We've narrowed your suggestions down to three options in each of the Corpus Christi voting districts, 1-5, and this year we even included three of the worst streets outside the city.

We did some research of our own and narrowed the finalists in Dist. 1 down to three contenders on the northwest side of town: Wildcat Road and Sharpsburg Lane in the Calallen area, and Matt Avenue in the Annaville area.