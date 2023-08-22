Driving You Crazy: Will Tuesday's rain make these Calallen, Bay Area, and Central City streets worse?

We've reached the semifinals, and some pretty popular areas of town are represented.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A storm might be headed our way, but that doesn't mean Driving You Crazy is going to be a washout.

We're down to the semifinal round of our tournament to find the worst streets in Corpus Christi and the areas outside Corpus Christi, and some pretty popular parts of town are still in the mix.

Tuesday, Calallen's Sharpsburg Road, the Bay Area's Brawner Parkway, and Central City's Prescott Street are going head-to-head to determine which street is the best of the worst.

Sharpsburg Road is filled -- literally -- with temporary pothole fixes up and down the street.

Brawner is the only one roadway of this batch that isn't full of potholes -- an impressive feat on a street that's so long. Its issue, though, is cracks as far as the eye can see. While they may not make a car dip and dive like a filled pothole can, it still makes for an unpleasant -- and uneven -- ride.

Prescott Street is a repeat offender on Driving Your Crazy, having appeared twice before with no results. It's covered with pathed holes, leaving the surface of street bumpy and pocked.

