Did you ever get that mechanic on speed dial? Let us remind you why everyone voted for these two streets going head to head today -- Prinston vs. Florida.

Prinston has not changes one bit since we last showed you the plethora of potholes. None are too big -- just tiny and plentiful. A drive down this road behind the KIII-TV studios will have any reporter forgetting their assignment.

On Florida, curbs are the big problem. There are non. That means rain runoff puddles up in front of homes. Florida also remains in the running for rapidly recurring potholes.

Let us know which of these streets is Driving You Crazy! Vote here.