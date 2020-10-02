CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This next round of Driving You Crazy features two streets that no one looks forward to driving on -- Robert at Avalon vs. Embassy at SPID.

Robert runs H-E-B's loyal shoppers through dips, valleys, and ruts. You may get your groceries nicely packed, but there is no telling how they will look when you arrive home. Heaven help you if pick up a dozen eggs from the grocery store -- they might be just as broken as your mood after you drive that road.

Embassy is a straight up mess. The gateway to SPID runs visitors through the Coastal Bend’s finest in tiny potholes and bumpy, rocky conditions. If you're looking to grab something to eat at a nearby restaurant, hit up the shopping center with Best Buy or Michael's, or heading to the new hotel in the area, consider Embassy a straight shot of caffeine to your car’s undercarriage.

Let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

To vote, click here.

