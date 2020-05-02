CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time for our next Driving You Crazy match up! This time it's Savage Lane at Up River Road vs. Cheyenne at Washington.

Savage Lane is riddled with patched pot holes that sting the underbelly of any ride, especially those traveling to and from the refineries. Driver's say the repaired divots quickly reappear. The sides of the roadway also fall off into the grass with no real defined border or lining.

Cheyenne Street could almost be a Savage duplicate. Located near Zavala Elementary School, many potholes on the street have been patched but many have not. Residents say those that are patched reappear after a brief rain.

So let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

