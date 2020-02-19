CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this match up, Swantner and Airport go head to head.

We took a ride over to Swantner at Indiana, which has features that will test your car's limits -- crushed lanes, loose pebbles and rocky roads. Plenty of school bus drivers and workers headed to their jobs can attest.

Airport at Horne doesn't disappoint when it comes to smashing underbellies and putting a demand on your chassis. There are tons of potholes, uneven roads, and patchwork littering the street.

Let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy! Vote here.

