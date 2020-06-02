CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our next two streets shaking up cars are in the same neighborhood, connect to one another, but deserve their own separate pairing.

The first is Tyler Avenue at Blevins. From the second residents fire up their ride and back up, they know they will have to dodge large gaps where the concrete meets pavement. The edges of the roadway are, in one word, terrible.

Florida Avenue at Shely is one block over and also needs some tinder loving care from City crews, according to homeowners. Potholes are common but it's the edges of the street that run off into nothing. Some said at one time, Florida Avenue could compete with Staples in warped road conditions before that main thoroughfare was reworked.

So let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

To vote, click here.

