CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Point, you may have it the best compared to your challenger, Airport. It might not even be fair, but you got picked.

In our next Driving You Crazy match up, West Point at Barrera has what drivers might consider mild pot holes compared to others, but the roadway is bumpy enough to get the attention of drivers.

Airport at Horne -- what can we say about you that hasn’t already been uttered by thousands? Tons of potholes, uneven roads, and tons of patch work. City street crews know you well. And when it's rained, forget about it.

Let us know which of these roads is Driving You Crazy!

