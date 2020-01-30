CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This February, 3News First Edition Anchor John-Thomas Kobos and Meteorologist Alan Holt are buckling up once again for the road less traveled in search of those bottomless ruts rocking your hot rod, the streets fracturing your frame, and humps heckling your hood.

And guess what. The City of Corpus Christi is paying attention! Last year they kept track with of our bracket.

"Laguna Shores is one of those heavy, heavy roadways I look at and it didn't take your bracket to see that," Public Works Director Richard Martinez said. "I drove it and saw it."

Martinez is just over one week on the job as the City's new Director of Public Works. He was brought in to revamp the way Corpus Christi has done road improvements.

"I'm here to remove barriers and provide resources and knowledge, retraining, and then put together a vision for the entire network," Martinez said.

In November, we featured 16 streets in need of minor, moderate, and major repair. You may recall Pyrenees Street on the city's southside and Laguna Shores in Flour Bluff were our finalist. Not only did the city pay close attention, they immediately sent out crews to fix the problem.

Pyrenees was fixed, and Laguna Shores is on the list this summer for an extreme makeover.

"If I look at that roadway today, it is not safe for the public, so we are going to be doing some stop gap efforts to go out and blade some materials in so people can drive that road safely until we can get in there and reconstruct it," Martinez said.

This month on Driving You Crazy, buckle up with us as we find out how the City allocates its funds for roadways, how they are changing the way they patch potholes, and what really happens to your shocks when you strike what looks like a stalagmite in the street. We'll also find out what programs, if any, are out there that will pay for repairs.

You've already told us what streets to investigate. Together we will feature a new match up every day until we narrow it down to the worst. Be sure to tune to First Edition every morning to see what streets your fellow neighbors say are the worst.

