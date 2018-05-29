The eastbound portion of SPID between Kostoryz and Weber will be closed for road construction between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

#SH358Construction Alert: Tonight (5/29) from 9pm – 6am, SH 358 (SPID) eastbound will be closed between Kostoryz & Weber. Detour to Kostoryz exit and re-enter after the Weber intersection. Two westbound lanes also closed Everhart to Ayers. pic.twitter.com/dnb8aWypqC — TxDOT CRP PIO (@TxDOT_CRP) May 29, 2018

The closure will also include two westbound lanes of SPID in between Kostoryz and Weber. Drivers will have to detour by exiting Kostoryz and getting back on SPID after the Weber intersection.

