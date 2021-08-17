Rescue underway after person becomes trapped in trench at Betty Jean, Cain Drive work zone

3News is at the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and firefighters are redirecting traffic from the area of Betty Jean and Cain drives after reports of an active rescue involving a City of Corpus Christi work zone.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

3News is at the scene and can confirm that an individual is stuck in the trench and first responders are actively working to rescue them.

The incident happened just a few blocks from the intersection of Betty Jean and Williams drives, where a six-foot wide sinkhole had opened in the street just weeks ago. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in that incident.