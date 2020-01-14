CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said foggy conditions were to blame for one late night accident on the Crosstown Expressway at SPID.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday. According to police two vehicles were involved, including one that flipped on its side. One person was sent to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers said fog made it difficult for the drivers to navigate the turn.

