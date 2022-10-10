Corpus Christi gas prices rise by 22 cents in one week

Average gas prices in Corpus Christi have risen 22 cents-per-gallon in the last week, 17 cents-per-gallon in the last month and 30 cents-per-gallon in the last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have noticed your dollar isn't stretching as far as it used to when you fill up.

Average gas prices in Corpus Christi have risen 22 cents-per-gallon in the last week, 17 cents-per-gallon in the last month and 30 cents-per-gallon in the last year.

Today, you can expect to pay an average of $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, or about $5.04 for a gallon of diesel.

And why is this?

The nation's oil reserves have reached a near-40-year low as the Biden administration continues to release more oil in an effort to lower gas prices.

President Biden released 6,200,000 barrels the week of Sept. 30, causing the amount of oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to fall to about 416,000,000 barrels.