Gas prices in Texas falling amid omicron spread

You may notice that the prices at the pump aren't as high anymore. Experts say omicron has something to do with it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The week of Christmas means last minute shopping and maybe even a road trip to visit family and friends. Good news for Texas drivers, the price at the pump isn’t high.

“Texas is one of the states that has average prices that are back under three dollars a gallon, so that’s the good news, is that most of the state, if you’re shopping around, you shouldn’t be paying over $3.00 a gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan says the reason for this price decrease is the newest coronavirus variant, omicron.

“I think it was about a month ago the president made the announcement about the strategic petroleum reserve release, that’s done a little bit, but not as much as omicron,” said De Haan.

De Haan says the omicron variant has impacted the price of crude oil.

“That is an uptick in cases that globally is causing some countries to go back on lockdown and that would hit at oil demand and so oil prices have gone down,” said De Haan.

This decrease in gas prices is something experts like De Haan said we may continue to see for a while.

“In fact, the statewide average is now $2.80 so that’s good news for Texas and over the course of Christmas and as we approach the new year, the gas prices should continue to decline.”

So for the time being, what you’re paying at the pump shouldn’t go up anytime soon. However, De Haan said that could change.

“Omicron is a situation that’s evolving here, we’re still kind of in the early days of omicron so the news may change and that could ultimately cause prices to go back up if there’s good news, or gas prices could continue to fall if it’s bad news,” De Haan said.

