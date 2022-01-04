TRAFFIC: Harbor Bridge Project closures from 9 to 3

Motorists can expect delays with closures affecting W Causeway Boulevard along southbound US 181.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Jan. 4th, from 9 am until 3 pm, W Causeway Boulevard along southbound US 181 at North Beach will be closed for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

Motorists heading southbound on US 181 trying to access the Port Area or the Joe Fulton Corridor will take the Beach Avenue exit and follow the marked detour to Timon Boulevard to Breakwater Avenue and onto W Causeway Blvd.

Motorists leaving the Port Area or the Joe Fulton Corridor trying to access northbound US 181 will take Breakwater Avenue and follow the marked detour to Surfside Boulevard, Beach Avenue, and onto E Causeway Boulevard.

The temporary closure will not impact motorists leaving the Port Area or the Joe Fulton Corridor trying to access southbound US 181.

A flagging operation and portable message signs will be in place to assist motorists with navigating the alternate route.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the closure, consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.