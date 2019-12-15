CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A segment of Brownlee Boulevard will be closed between Leopard and Winnebago streets on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be detoured along Leopard Street to North Staples Street.

The closure is necessary for bridge construction on the northbound frontage road of I-37 for work associated with the Harbor Bridge Project.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the lane closures, to consider using alternate routes, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com .

