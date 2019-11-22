SUGAR LAND, Texas — A woman was seriously hurt when she crashed her truck into a pole along Highway 90 in Sugar Land early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 12:35 a.m. near Dairy Ashford.
Police and firefighters responded to find the crushed pickup stopped in the middle of the intersection.
Life Flight was called to take the woman to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. Police did not release her identity.
KHOU 11
