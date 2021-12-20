TRAFFIC: I-37 Nueces River Project pauses for the holidays

Drivers can expect fewer closures and more open lanes as the construction project goes on hold to accommodate the traffic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is temporarily stopping all I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project related lane closures for most of the holiday season.

Except for emergency closures, all travel lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The contractor will also keep travel lanes open for New Year’s from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 through 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Drivers can expect heavier traffic and more law enforcement on Texas highways during the holidays.

Drivers should also be alert for work zones and remember to move over or slow down for emergency, construction and law enforcement vehicles that are stopped and have on their emergency lights. Failing to do so could result in up to a $200 fine.

The I-37 Nueces River Bridge Project is an $85 million effort to improve the stretch of interstate from Redbird Lane in Nueces County to the U.S. Highway 77 (US 77) in San Patricio County. The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the I-37 Nueces River Reconstruction Project, follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus, and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search “I-37 Redbird to US 77 / Nueces River Bridge”) for project information.

