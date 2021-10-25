Impending lane closures set due to barrier removal on SPID

The project is expected to begin at 9 p.m. tonight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) construction is set to take place.

All SPID main lanes are set to undergo construction starting tonight at 9 p.m.

The construction is to remove barriers along the lanes. Construction is set to be completed on Tuesday around 6 a.m.

All eastbound State Highway 358 traffic will exit at Weber and re-enter after Everhart.

Additionally, eastbound Kostoryz and Weber ramps will be closed.

