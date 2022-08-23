Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

No injuries were reported, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.

The first tow truck that was called to the scene declined to attempt to remove the truck from the barrier and officials had to wait for another tow truck. The scene was cleared up before noon Tuesday.

