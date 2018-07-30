Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Starting Tuesday the main lanes of northbound and southbound I-37 will be closed between North Port Avenue and Nueces Bay Boulevard.

The closure will take place between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. nightly as construction crews place beams in the area for the reconstruction of the Stillman pedestrian bridge.

The frontage roads will remain open and detours will be in place.

