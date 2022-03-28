Lane closures coming to Harbor Bridge area

As part of construction on the new harbor bridge, all southbound mainlanes will be closed between Beach Avenue and Burleson Street Monday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Monday night from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. all southbound US 181 mainlanes will be shut down between Beach Avenue and Burleson Street as part of construction on the new harbor bridge.

Drivers will need to detour at the Beach Avenue exit, and follow the West Causeway Boulevard frontage road to reenter US 181 past Burleson.

As a reminder, drive slowly and carefully as crews will be busy at work. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes and plan for a bit of extra travel time.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.