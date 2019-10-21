CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers trying to get to and from Padre Island for the next two weeks should be aware of some traffic changes that could make their trips take a little longer.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be inspecting parts of the JFK Causeway for the next two weeks. On Monday, they checked the eastbound side of the Causeway going toward the Island.

During inspections, drivers should be prepared for various lane closures between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily until the inspections are complete.

