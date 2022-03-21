TRAFFIC: Mainlane reductions coming to IH 37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Mar. 22, from 9:00 pm until 6:00 am, Wednesday, Mar. 23, northbound IH 37 will be reduced to one lane from Staples St. to Sam Rankin St.
That mainlane reduction is part of the Harbor Bridge Project so crews can make necessary repairs.
Portable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of the mainlane reduction.
Drivers should consider using alternate routes, and be sure to give extra time to drive. Remember, always be aware of traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones!
For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.
