TRAFFIC: Mainlane reductions coming to IH 37

As part of the Harbor Bridge Project, IH 37 northbound will be reduced to one mainlane from Staples St. to Sam Rankin St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Mar. 22, from 9:00 pm until 6:00 am, Wednesday, Mar. 23, northbound IH 37 will be reduced to one lane from Staples St. to Sam Rankin St.

That mainlane reduction is part of the Harbor Bridge Project so crews can make necessary repairs.

Portable message signs will be in place to alert motorists of the mainlane reduction.

Drivers should consider using alternate routes, and be sure to give extra time to drive. Remember, always be aware of traffic control devices, and slow down in work zones!

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.