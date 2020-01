CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department and other first responders were called to an accident just before 8 a.m. Friday that left traffic at a standstill along SPID and the Crosstown Expressway.

Police said the crash happened along eastbound Highway 358 at Weber Road.

All lanes have been shut down and traffic is being directed to the Kostoryz exit.

