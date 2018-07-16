Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A warning was issued Monday to all drivers that might drive over the McBride Lane overpass at I-37.

The overpass is closed until further notice so Tx-DOT can make sure it's structurally okay after a car slammed into it Saturday morning.

Mainlanes of I-37 in both directions will stay open.

